Soroti doctors overwhelmed by patients
Following their success in separating Siamese twins, doctors at Soroti Regional Referral hospital say they are overwhelmed by the number of patients turning up for surgery. According to the hospital director, Dr Michael Mwanga the patients are flocking the health facility from across the country, with the hospital running out of sufficient equipment and space. Dr Mwanga says the hospital requires over four billion shillings in equipment to have a fully operational theatre.