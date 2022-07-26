SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: Besigye accuses NRM’s Ariko of being unreliable

The second last day of campaigns for Soroti East parliamentary by-election has been peaceful despite the presence of both President Yoweri Museveni and arch-rival Dr Kizza Besigye. Besigye, who accompanied the top leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change, for a second day to campaign for the party candidate Moses Attan Okia spiked at the National Resistance Movement contestant for being unreliable. The NRM candidate Herbert Ariko had previously been in the 10th parliament under FDC ticket but lost the 2021 elections, which he contested on independent. He later crossed to the NRM.