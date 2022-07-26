SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: Museveni campaigns for NRM candidate

President Museveni has tasked Resident District Commissioners to stop the vice of government-funded schools charging tuition. The head of state tugged the vice to the high dropout of learners both at primary and secondary levels despite the policy on free education. Museveni was in Soroti East to campaign for the National Resistance Movement candidate, Herbert Ariko in the parliamentary by-election that resulted from the cancellation by the court of the 2021 election results.