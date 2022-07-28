SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: Situation on the ground ahead of hotly contested by-election
Police Commanders of districts neighbouring Soroti have been deployed to manage security in the Soroti City East by-election on Thursday.
The Regional Police Commander gave assurances that the deployment would guarantee the prevalence of peace observed during the six days of the campaigns.
But the Forum for Democratic Change party is concerned about deployment and several roadblocks along the roads linking to the city.