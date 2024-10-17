Speaker Among directs that payments be made to suppliers on Roko

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
It is not yet known what evidence the detectives could have retrieved from the homes of the trio after searches in Kyanja and Nakawa in Kampala City
Coffee, alongside gold, are Uganda's largest commodity exports and key source of foreign exchange
Fifty-four out of 67 senators voted to dismiss Gachagua on the first count of "gross violation of the constitution"