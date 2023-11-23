Video

Speaker bans boycotting opposition MPs from parliamentary activities, foreign travels

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has ordered the exclusion from all parliamentary activities, of opposition members of Parliament who have been boycotting plenary. Among instructed that the MPs should be struck off any travel lists including the East African Parliamentary games due to be held in Rwanda in December. She indicated that today's sitting marked the fifth day of absence since she started taking record of attendance.

In the headlines