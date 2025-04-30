Ssenyonyi petitions IGG over Shs100m to lawmakers

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has written to the Inspector General of Government asking her to investigate the 100 million shillings allegedly given to some MPs. Ssenyonyi wants to know where the money came from, who got it, and what it was meant for. He said he has done this to challenge the IGG who has been urging citizens to come out and get involved in the fight against corruption by providing her with information about the practice.