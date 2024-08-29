St. Noah Girls' teams present East Africa trophies

St. Noah Girls’ School Zana football and basketball teams, who emerged as champions in the recently concluded East Africa Secondary School Games, presented the two trophies they won to the school administration this evening.

St. Noah defeated Rwanda in the girls' 5-on-5 basketball final before their football team beat Butere Girls’ High School of Kenya to lift the trophy. At the trophy presentation held at the school premises in Zana, all the basketball and football players were each awarded a smart television set as a gift for their successful endeavors.