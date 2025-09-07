Stanbic extends loan repayment period to ease borrowers’ financial burden

Stanbic Bank is making borrowing more flexible for Ugandans by extending the loan repayment period for unsecured personal loans from 84 to 120 months, lowering monthly installments, and giving borrowers more financial breathing room.

Speaking at the launch of the SupaDupa Campaign, Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the new terms are available to both salaried and self-employed clients, with loans of up to Shs350 million.