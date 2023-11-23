Stanley Ssendegeya remanded for forging academic documents

Ssendegeya was apprehended this morning by the State House Anti-corruption unit while en route to Nakasero Hospital, where he reportedly receives daily medication for a stroke. At Buganda Road Court, Ssendegeya appeared before Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha and denied forging a Master's Degree in Business Administration. Prosecution alleges that in July 2020, the 54-year-old falsified his CV and provided false information to a recruitment firm. Ssendegeya applied for bail on the grounds that his medical condition could not be adequately addressed in prison. Currently on interdiction, Ssendegeya has presented three sureties, but the court has reserved its ruling for Monday, 27th November. He has been remanded to Luzira prison