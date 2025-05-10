State House Anti-Corruption team declares disputed Kibaale land public property

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has declared the contested land between the Kibaale District Land Board and Rev. Wilson Barugahara as public land to be managed by the government. This decision followed intervention by Elizabeth Nabwire and David Baguma from the unit, who urged both parties involved in the dispute over the piece of land located in Byohya Village, Kyebando Sub-county, Kibaale District, to reach an agreement on how the matter could be resolved