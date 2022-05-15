Statehouse, UPDF yet to compensate woman who lost arm, cousin in army truck accident

The army has distanced itself from responsibility for an accident involving their pickup truck, which knocked a 20-year-old student, identified as Christine Nassanga dead, last year. The accident also claimed the arm of her cousin, 19-year old Phiona Rukundo. The two had been riding on a boda-boda when they were knocked dead by a truck. Addressing himself on the matter, army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye says that the statehouse is responsible since they paid some money to the affected family. As SUDIR BYARUHANGA reports, Rukundo’s family is looking for 4 million shillings to enable her to undergo a medical operation.