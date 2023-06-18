Supreme Court judge Stella Arach Amoko died after a short illness

Supreme Court mourns second loss as Lady Justice Stella Arach-Amoko passes away, marking another solemn moment for the Judiciary.

Lady Justice Arach-Amoko, who succumbed to a brief illness on Saturday morning at Nakasero Hospital, becomes the second Judge of the Supreme Court to be mourned within a span of 7 months since the passing of Justice Rubby Apio Aweri in December 2022.