Susan Nakawuki: EALA member who dared to dream big bows out

When the next house reconvenes in Arusha, Uganda will have nine representatives to the East African Legislative assembly. However, the three of these legislators will be news as the East Africa Treaty guarantees legislators five years of service, renewable only once. Fred Mukasa Mbidde, Chris Opoka and Susan Nakawuki have completed their two terms of 10 years and as such are not allegeable for re-election. Jjingo Francis talks to Susan Nakawuki Nsambu whose term formally ended on Thursday after ten years.