SUSPECTED TERRORIST ARRESTED: Police says suspect was part of plot to attack govt officials

A joint security team in Kampala has arrested a man they suspect is involved in subversive activities. They said they had been trailing Muhammad Kayemba alias M.K. for over 24 hours. A spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police Patrick Onyango said they suspect that Kayemba and a number of other people had plans to harm government officials, security personnel and motorists stuck in a traffic jam. SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports that the suspects reportedly rented a house in Kigaga zone near Salama, Makindye division in which a cache of ammunition and bomb-making equipment was found