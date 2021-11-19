Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

SUSPECTED TERRORISTS KILLED: 4 killed, 16 arrested near DRC border in Ntoroko

Police have shot and killed four suspected terrorists whom they allege were part of a recruitment and logistics cell of the Allied Democratic Forces. 

