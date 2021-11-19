SUSPECTED TERRORISTS KILLED: 4 killed, 16 arrested near DRC border in Ntoroko
Police have shot and killed four suspected terrorists whom they allege were part of a recruitment and logistics cell of the Allied Democratic Forces.
The four males were crossing into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo when they engaged in a shoot out with police officers who had been trailing them.
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says security agencies have intelligence gathered from arrested suspects to prevent any further attacks from active terrorist cells.