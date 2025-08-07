Hello

SUSTAINABILITY IN OIL AND GAS: EACOP forms green schools initiative

The developers of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline, EACOP Ltd, have signed a partnership with Rotary to launch a Green Schools Initiative along the pipeline route.  The five-year, 186,000-dollar project aims to promote sustainability in schools across 10 districts through solar installations, rainwater harvesting, sanitation upgrades, and environmental education.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Mr. JB Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP, says the targeted districts include Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Lwengo, Kyotera, Rakai, Sembabule, and Gomba. 


