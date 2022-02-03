TAKE NOTE: Why skills are important in the oil and gas sector

The MPs said their walkout was in protest for the continued injustice in the country that includes several killings and unaccounted for citizens who are missing since last year’s presidential...
Kenya asked Rwanda to “diversify its imports from Kenya and continue taking advantage of the improved services at the Port of Mombasa to facilitate the movement of goods”
In 10 years of riding, Komukama has seen women enjoy the biking experience despite challenges such as motherhood and tight work schedules
Welcome!