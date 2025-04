Among the ordinary Ugandans who had the opportunity to meet the now-deceased Pope Francis during his visit to Uganda in 2015 was Primary Teacher Bernadette Nabakiibi Kalumba. Nabakiibi told us that when the Pope shook her hand, she did not wash it for fear of eroding the blessings she had received. She adds that to date, people still approach her to seek blessings by laying hands on them.