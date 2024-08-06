Teachers to be issued with practicing certificates

The Education Ministry has tabled the National Teachers Bill 2024 in Parliament today, with State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, explaining that it was meant to improve teaching standards in the country. According to the Ministry of Education and Sports, the draft law will address challenges facing teachers in the country.Among other issues, the Bill seeks to introduce the issuance of practicing licenses for all teachers. The renewable licenses will expire after four years. It also requires teachers at all levels to possess a bachelor's degree as a minimum qualification.