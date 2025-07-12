Tensions rise in NRM over rival office and new appointments in Tororo

Tensions are rising within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Tororo County after party leaders expressed frustration over the re-opening of a rival district office. They have also denounced the appointment of two new registrars, Charles Erota and Alex Isengele, arguing that the move could hamper party cohesion ahead of the coming election season. The complaints were raised during a high-level meeting held today in Tororo town, where party leaders called for the intervention of the NRM Electoral Commission and the Secretary General.