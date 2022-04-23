Terego District gets multi million centre to end gender based violence

The Terego district leaders through the spotlight Initiative have received a multi-million shilling building to be used as a centre for addressing Gender-based violence. In Uganda, the spotlight initiative is coordinated by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development on behalf of the government of Uganda and the UN Resident coordinator’s office on behalf of the United Nations and European Union. Wilfred Saka, Terego District Chairperson cited that the constructed facility will benefit both the Refugees and host Communities in addressing the cases related to gender based violence in the district.