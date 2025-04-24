The artist behind Saint Andrew Kaggwa sculpture at Munyonyo Shrine

With the announcement of Pope Francis’s visit to Uganda in 2015, the Catholic Church, along with several key stakeholders, embarked on a series of activities in preparation for this historic event. Among these efforts was the beautification of Uganda’s most revered religious sites, including the Martyrs' Shrines at Munyonyo and Namugongo. Today, we bring you the story of the man behind one of the most striking monuments at the Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine – a sculpture of Saint Andrew Kaggwa, crafted by a professor at Makerere University.