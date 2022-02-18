The debate on freedom of expression | ON THE SPOT

When in 2002, Justice Mulenga set the standard on the freedom of expression, he did not imagine that in the future, with the advent of social media and the democracy of opinion, the right would come under heavy debate. From Stella Nyanza, Author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija to lawyer Male Mabirizi and even legislator Francis Zaake, the debate remains open as to what can and cannot be protected under the freedom of expression Do individuals have a right to use derogatory language, false claims and malicious attacks against those whom they vehemently oppose? But do those seeking to regulate free speech have good intentions in the protection of public interest? We hosted Kampala legislator Muhammad Nsereko who has proposed a law to regulate freedoms of expression online and Isaac Semakadde, a lawyer who defends those who toy at the edge of the freedoms of expression.