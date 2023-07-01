The government concludes the compensation process of the oil refinery

The government has concluded the compensation of residents around the area expected to house the Oil refinery in Kabaale village in Hoima district.

However, 18 people are yet to collect their their money, although the government has closed the files.

Over one hundred billion shillings was spent on compensation and relocation of over 7,000 people from the 29 square miles of land acquired, to pave way for the construction of the Oil Refinery.