The population of the Crested Crane is reducing

Wildlife Conservationists are concerned about the declining numbers of the treasured Crested Cranes in Uganda. According to experts, the leading cause of the Crane decline is wetland encroachment and degradation which has become a norm in many parts of Uganda. Speaking at the Crane Festival on Tuesday in Rubaaya Mbarara District, The East African Regional Manager for International Crane Foundation and Endangered WildLife, Mr Adal-bert Aino-mucunguzi said that the Grey Crowned Crane is fastest declining specie of birds in Uganda.