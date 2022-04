Hundreds of Congolese refugees, who had returned to their homeland, have returned to Uganda in droves, barely a week after an altercation between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and M23 rebels. The gunfight, heard miles away from the Ugandan border in Bunagana, lasted several hours on Friday sending much scampering back into Uganda. On Monday, the office of the Prime Minister warned of a humanitarian crisis due to the influx.