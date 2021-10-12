Tracking the troubles behind land transactions

There has been growing debate over the government’s planned land reforms that seek to break what it calls unfairness between mailo land owners and tenants, which reform exponents believe breeds evictions in many parts of the country, especially Buganda. More than a month ago, President Museveni, who led efforts to restore Kingdoms and Mailo Land Tenure System in the 1990s, turned around and described it as a "bad and evil system". NTV’s Edward Muhumuza has been trying to unravel the genesis of Uganda’s land problems and now brings us the first of a three-piece series on Uganda’s land question.