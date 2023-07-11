Traders stranded with over 2,000 skins, hides as tanneries reject produce

Traders at the Old Port Bell Road city abattoir are stuck with over 2,000 hides and skins after the accredited tanneries rejected much of their produce. This follows a 50 percent export duty tax levied on hides and skins, which has affected the purchasing power of the tanneries. However, Uganda Revenue Authority says they have stayed the tax since last week, calling for calm from the traders as consultations over its implementation continue with the Finance Ministry, although the Public Finance Management Act says otherwise.