Travellers risk it all to cross river Nile on congested ferries

Travelers using the two ferries to cross the River Nile from Apac to Kiryandongo district are exposed to the risks related to drowning in case of accidents due to a lack of life jackets. Government provided the two ferries to accommodate diverted traffic until the rehabilitation works at Karuma Bridge were completed. The bridge is expected to be reopened in two-weeks time to allow for the normal flow of traffic along the Kampala—Gulu Highway.