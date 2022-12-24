Truck dodging potholes in Namawojjolo rams into officer’s car

A police officer in Namawajolo, Buikwe district narrowly survived when a truck rammed into the car he was driving at Namawojolo along the Kampala - Jinja highway. Eyewitnesses said the truck driver was dodging potholes when he hit the officer's car. Another three people were injured when the truck hit a kiosk. Meanwhile, one person died in an accident along the Jinja-Iganga highway in Luuka district. The driver of a truck carrying fish lost control and veered off the road. A trailer also overturned at the same spot.