Truckers have diverted from the Malaba route to Busia due to the heavy traffic jam caused by drivers who are opposed to paying for the Covid-19 tests. The Busia RDC told NTV that they were witnessing huge volumes of trucks at the Busia border. Truck drivers say they prefer using the Busia route because the authorities are allowing drivers with valid Covid-19 certificates to proceed without being subjected to mandatory tests and fees.