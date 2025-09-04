Two arrested in Kololo condo dispute involving Canada-based Ugandan
Two men have been arrested for allegedly occupying a condominium property in Kololo belonging to a Canada-based Ugandan businessman, Dr. Dennis Daniel Ssemugenyi. Police say one of the suspects, identified as Mugerwa, was picked up at Hilltop Residence on Tuesday, while another was nabbed on Wednesday.
Mugerwa reportedly claimed he rented the apartment for six thousand dollars from a man identified as David Kenneth Numembi. The arrests come as Dr. Ssemugenyi battles what he calls a powerful syndicate trying to grab his real estate empire worth billions of shillings. #NTVNews #NTVTonight #NTVWeekendEdition