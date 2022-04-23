Two dead, three injured as car crashes into trailer

Two Kenyan nationals have perished and three others survived with grave injuries in an accident that occurred at Namungodi along Bugiri highway about 12 kilometres from Busia town.

When the car they were travelling in registration number UBL 050J collided with a oil Tanker registration number UBL 485J. The deceased have been identified as Amutale the driver and his son Amutale Mutoro Three other family members sustained serious injuries and are admitted at Nabulola health facility.