Type 5 diabetes recognised as new disease linked to malnutrition

Early this month, the International Federation of Diabetes approved the classification of Type 5 diabetes as a new disease, a move that will see medical experts now focus on finding better ways of managing the ailment. Unlike the auto-immune Type 1 and obesity-related Type 2, Type 5 is associated with malnutrition. In Health Focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to Dr Marcel Otim, a Professor of Medicine who has conducted research on this disease since the 1970s.