Video

UEDCL eliminates Kamyufus, automates electricity applications

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) has revealed that its system has eliminated workers known as "kamyufus." They noted that they have a fully registered list of all wiremen, licensed by the regulator, who are on the database. The electricity distribution company has also automated all electricity applications. UEDCL Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa also revealed that those caught vandalising electrical installations will be charged under the utility court. 

