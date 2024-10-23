Hello

UEDCL seeks Shs4.2 trillion to finance Umeme buyout ahead of 2025 deadline

The Electricity Regulatory Authority held a public hearing today to discuss Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited's application to assume operations from Umeme, whose concession is set to expire on March 31, 2025. To secure approval, UEDCL requires Shs 4.2 trillion to cover operational and capital costs for the initial three-year period, while the total buyout is estimated at over $255 million (approximately Shs 1.8 trillion). This funding, not included in the current budget, will be sourced from both internal and external financiers.

