UETCL begins connecting West Nile to national grid 

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited has kicked off works to connect the West Nile sub-region to the National Electricity Grid. According to the Managing Director, Michael Taremwa, the company is already in the process of stringing the transmission cables on the 67km Kole-Gulu stretch to Arua City under Phase One of the Grid Expansion and Reinforcement Project (GERP). The construction cost for the transmission lines is $18.177 million, which is about Shs17.417 billion), while the substations are valued at Shs2.973 billion.


