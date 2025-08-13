Hello

UFA leader Luggya Kayingo deported

After spending close to a month in illegal detention, Dr. Luggya Kayingo the President of the Uganda Federal Alliance Party, has been deported back to South Africa. Dr. Luggya was intercepted at Entebbe International Airport by security operatives on the 19th of July, minutes after landing from South Africa, where he resides. Family members led by Claire Nakimuli have confirmed that their relative was deported back to South Africa following his illegal detention, which forced cthe ourt to issue a Habeas Corpus requiring security agencies to produce him dead or alive.

