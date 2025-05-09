Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Uganda advised to raise health budget amid funding gaps

The World Health Organisation has called on Uganda to increase its per capita health expenditure from the current $57 to at least $86—the recommended minimum to effectively deliver essential health services. The appeal comes amid ongoing underfunding in the country’s health sector, compounded by declining donor support and high out-of-pocket costs that leave many citizens financially vulnerable. In response, the Ministry of Health and its partners are pushing for policy reforms aimed at strengthening health financing and expanding access to health insurance.

In the headlines