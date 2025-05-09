Uganda advised to raise health budget amid funding gaps

The World Health Organisation has called on Uganda to increase its per capita health expenditure from the current $57 to at least $86—the recommended minimum to effectively deliver essential health services. The appeal comes amid ongoing underfunding in the country’s health sector, compounded by declining donor support and high out-of-pocket costs that leave many citizens financially vulnerable. In response, the Ministry of Health and its partners are pushing for policy reforms aimed at strengthening health financing and expanding access to health insurance.