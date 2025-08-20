Uganda Airlines faces PAC over CRJ-900 procurement

Officials of Uganda Airlines are appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises to respond to queries raised in the Auditor General's report for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The committee's focus is on the procurement of four CRJ-900 aircraft from a company that has since closed, leaving Uganda Airlines struggling to access spare parts. Jenifer Bamuturaki, the Uganda Airlines boss, says that production of these spare parts is still ongoing