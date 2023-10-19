Uganda Airlines Rome crash: Medical examiner speaks of the pain of losing her clients, friends

Dr Jane Kengeya-Kayondo manages a soft-skills training centre in Nkumba on Entebbe Road. However, in 1988, she was an Aviation Doctor and the official medical examiner of Uganda Airlines. Dr. Kengeya certified the cabin crew of the ill-fated Flight QU 775 as fit to fly. To this day, she says that the crew was medically sound. She spoke to Gillian Nantume about the trauma of losing her clients who had also become her close friends. After the plane crash, she was too traumatized to continue practising aviation medicine.