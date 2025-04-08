Uganda Bishops demand accountability for Kawempe North violence

The Uganda Episcopal Conference has formally expressed concern about the extensive violence witnessed in the Kawempe North by-elections, calling for those behind these actions to be held accountable. In their 27th Pastoral Letter titled "The Truth Will Set You Free," the Bishops also called for the swift release or trial of political prisoners. As DAVID IJJO reports, the Catholic Bishops are urging prompt action in transferring these cases to civil courts, following a recent Supreme Court ruling against trials in military courts.