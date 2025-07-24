Hello

Uganda business outlook improves as analysts cite election spending boost

Uganda’s business confidence is showing signs of improvement, partly fueled by expectations of increased election-related spending. However, challenges persist, especially in agriculture,e where confidence has dipped due to falling global coffee prices. According to the latest Business Climate Index, overall optimism is rising, but energy supply issues and sectoral disparities continue to cloud the country’s economic outlook.

