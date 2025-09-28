Uganda Cancer Institute receives breast prostheses
The Cancer Aid Organization, in partnership with the Dukundane Women Group, has donated over 100 breast prostheses to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) in Kampala. Breast prostheses are specially designed pads used by women who have undergone mastectomy, the surgical removal of one or both breasts, typically as part of breast cancer treatment.
During the donation ceremony, Dr Victoria Walusansa, Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, commended the initiative.
She emphasized that the prostheses will play a vital role in helping survivors regain a sense of normalcy, confidence, and dignity.