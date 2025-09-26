Uganda constitution at 30: How term limits were removed

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
“Do not say that everything old must go away, you would be making a very big mistake. But even the old must accept that some things must change to be rational."
His main focus is fixing the economy and fighting poverty. He said poverty is not just about numbers but about real people struggling to get healthcare, education, and basic needs
Museveni most likely, will pick any of the three officers as the IGG since they are still eligible for reappointment.