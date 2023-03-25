Uganda cranes lose 1-0 to Tanzania in Egypt

Uganda has lost to Tanzania by a goal to nil in their third game of the 2023 Africa cup of nations qualifiers played in Egypt. A Simon Msuva second-half goal further sunk Uganda’s chances of qualifying for the finals of the continental football championship with three games to go. Meanwhile, the two sides will face off again in Dar es Salam next week before Uganda takes on Niger and Algeria to complete their campaign. Uganda failed to qualify for the last Africa cup of nations finals held in Cameron last year.