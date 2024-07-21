Uganda denies UN report on M23 support
Uganda’s Chargé d’Affaires in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Matata Twaha Magara, was summoned yesterday by the Kinshasa Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Gracia Yamba Kazadi.
This follows a United Nations report released during a UN Security Council hearing on July 8, which accused Uganda of providing support to the M23 rebel group operating in the eastern part of the country. Twaha Magara strongly rejected the allegations and advised the Kinshasa government to provide a detailed report on the matter, as the Ugandan government was not officially aware of the accusations before the report was published. Malcolm Musiime reports.