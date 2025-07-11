Uganda explores new export options as global coffee prices fall

The fall in global coffee prices has caught the attention of government officials. Today, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance stated that the government is exploring alternative agricultural export options such as fruits and fish. With 68% of Uganda’s population engaged in agriculture, a UN report suggests the country has the potential to feed millions globally. Commercial agriculture continues to play a significant role in Uganda’s GDP and remains a growing source of foreign exchange from international markets. In Entebbe, policymakers and financiers are currently meeting to discuss financial and tax strategies that could accelerate investment in the sector.