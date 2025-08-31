Hello

Uganda, Kenya sign deal to cut border delays, scrap excise duties

Ugandan and Kenyan ministers of trade have, on Saturday, signed a joint resolution aimed at reducing trade barriers between the two states. The communique focuses on easing congestion at the common border to ensure that goods from both nations are cleared within two hours.

Currently, it takes about four days to clear goods, creating massive congestion. All excise duties on locally made products in the two countries have been scrapped.


